From Spain: Real Madrid meet agent of Napoli star wanted by Man Utd
29 March at 12:30According to what has been reported by the Spanish newspaper AS, Real Madrid met with the agent of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly yesterday about a potential move for the Senegalese defender to Madrid from Naples. AS claim that a meeting took place between Miguel Angel Sanchez, Florentino Perez's right-hand man, and Koulibaly's agent, after suggestions Madrid will plot a summer move for the centre-back.
AS write of a potential €70m offer but, as CalcioMercato.com understands, De Laurentiis will not likely let the defender leave unless an offer is presented that is deemed as close or a respectable nod towards their release clause for the player, which is set at €150m.
Napoli wish to extend Koulibaly's deal; offering him six million euros per season to deter the likes of Real Madrid, as well as Manchester United, who have been linked with a move for Koulibaly for some time. The Senegalese centre-back is not just considered one of the better defenders in Serie A but in the world; justified in his praise.
