From Spain: Real Madrid offer Neymar 40 million per season salary

10 August at 11:30
According to what has been reported by Catalan news outlet Sport today, Real Madrid offered PSG forward Neymar a bumper salary of around 40 million euros per season in order to convince the Brazilian to move to the La Liga side.

The former Barcelona winger has been linked with a move to his former club all summer but now Madrid have entered the race and appear to be frontrunners for his signature.

