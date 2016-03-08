From Spain: Real Madrid offer Neymar 40 million per season salary
10 August at 11:30According to what has been reported by Catalan news outlet Sport today, Real Madrid offered PSG forward Neymar a bumper salary of around 40 million euros per season in order to convince the Brazilian to move to the La Liga side.
The former Barcelona winger has been linked with a move to his former club all summer but now Madrid have entered the race and appear to be frontrunners for his signature.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments