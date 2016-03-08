From Spain: Real Madrid prefers Chelsea star over Dybala as potential Cr7 replacement
08 June at 22:57Real Madrid won their third straight UCL trophy this season as Zinedine Zidane decided to leave los blancos. As Real Madrid's coaching search continues, Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains in doubt. Moments after Real Madrid won the UCL final against Liverpool, Ronaldo opened up at the possibility of leaving Madrid come summer time. Some people think he will stay on with Real Madrid but most think that he will leave los blancos.
According to Mundo Deportivo, it seems like Ronaldo's decision is "irreversible" as he is set to leave Real Madrid. Many clubs would be interested in him including his former team Manchester United as well as PSG and Juve just to name a few clubs. It seems like Real Madrid already have their eyes on potential replacements as they like Chelsea's Hazard, PSG's Neymar and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski. Time will tell but Ronaldo's future will certainly be a talking point in weeks to come...
