From Spain: Real Madrid prepare incredible swap deal to sign Dybala
07 February at 15:45Spanish media are today reporting that Real Madrid are set to put together a staggering offer for Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala. Don Balon claim that the European champions are preparing an offer of €60m plus attacking midfielder Isco for the forward.
Isco has fallen out of favour in Madrid this season, failing to cement a regular starting place under Julen Lopetegui, and following his sacking, Isco now finds himself even further down the pecking order under current manager Santiago Solari. Dybala meanwhile has been the source of constant speculation linking him with a move away this season. That speculation only increased at the weekend when he was an unused substitute in the disappointing home draw against Parma.
Dybala has only found the net twice in Serie A this season and many believe he has struggled to adapt to the signing of Ronaldo and is now questioning his future at the Old Lady.
@EddieSwain_
