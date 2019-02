From Spain: Real Madrid prepare incredible swap deal to sign Dybala

Spanish media are today reporting that Real Madrid are set to put together a staggering offer for Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala. Don Balon claim that the European champions are preparing an offer of €60m plus attacking midfielder Isco for the forward. Isco has fallen out of favour in Madrid this season, failing to cement a regular starting place under Julen Lopetegui, and following his sacking, Isco now finds himself even further down the pecking order under current manager Santiago Solari. Dybala meanwhile has been theDybala has only found the net twice in Serie A this season and many believe he has struggled to adapt to the signing of Ronaldo and is now questioning his future at the Old Lady.@EddieSwain_