From Spain: Real Madrid reach agreement with Eden Hazard
06 April at 12:45According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper Marca today, Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has agreed a deal with Real Madrid that will see him sign a contract with Los Blancos until June 2025; Marca suggesting that all that is left to clear is Chelsea's approval.
It is now down to Florentino Perez to offer Chelsea an amount worth accepting; the Blues reportedly turning down bids of over €100m for the Belgian after his fantastic summer with his national team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia; where the Belgians came third overall.
Real Madrid could use players such as Isco or James Rodriguez in their attempts to sweeten the deal but the track is already warm after the move of Thibaut Courtois to Madrid from Chelsea last year.
Chelsea may choose to block the move completely if their transfer ban is upheld; which would prevent them from signing any player until next summer.
