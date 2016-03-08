From Spain: Real Madrid ready to make '€500 million' move for Neymar
20 June at 11:45According to reports from Spain, in particular, Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid have renewed their interest in PSG's Neymar. The cost of the signing, salary and all the other potential fees would make a total of more than 500 million euros. A figure that would exceed all the limits reached so far and which could completely change the market.
The Los Blancos have presented the French champions an offer of 130 million euros for Neymar. Moreover, the Spaniards are ready to include one of Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez in a potential deal. In total, this would be a figure of around 200 million.
To this, the figure of the player's salary must be added, which would be 30 million euros net per year. Real Madrid would have to pay the gross amount of 60 million euros annually.
The Brazilian would sign a five-year contract with the club, meaning a salary of 300 million euros for the total period of the agreement. Thus, all in all, the fee spent in the long run by Real Madrid would reach the 500 million mark. An unprecedented operation that, as mentioned, could very much change the transfer market dynamics.
