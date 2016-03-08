From Spain: Real Madrid receive boost as Chelsea line up €100m replacement
06 August at 19:40According to the latest reports from Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea are lining up a replacement for reported wantaway goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has been linked heavily with a move to Real Madrid.
Chelsea’s rumoured replacement is to be Jan Oblak, who has a €100 million release clause that Chelsea are reportedly willing to meet. Oblak, who current plays for Atletico Madrid, has attracted the interest of some top clubs in recent seasons, Chelsea now appearing as the frontrunners.
It has been suggested that Thibaut Courtois wants a move away from London to be with his children, who live in Madrid with his ex-partner. Real Madrid have been interested in the ex-Atletico goalkeeper, who won plaudits at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, being given the ‘Golden Glove’ award for best goalkeeper.
Chelsea’s price-tag for Courtois is unknown as of yet but, with the English Premier League transfer window closing in under a week, Chelsea will want a deal wrapped up sooner rather than later so that they can sign a replacement.
