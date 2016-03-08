From Spain: Real Madrid refuse to give up on Inter superstar
05 November at 22:55Reports in Spain continue to suggest that Real Madrid will make a move for Inter captain Mauro Icardi in January, months after stating the same.
Icardi has been in fine form for the nerazzurri this season and with Real lacking a consistent goalscorer because of Karim Benzema's struggles, they want someone like Icardi to buff up their goals.
Don Balon state that Real are preparing an operation of 110 million euros for Icardi and the outlet seems certain that he will be a Los Blancos player soon.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments