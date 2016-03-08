From Spain: Real Madrid regenerate interest in Bonucci
05 April at 22:35Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly looking to regenerate their interest in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.
The Italian has been a subject of criticism from many after his comments about teammate Moise Kean. He had said that the youngster celebrating against Cagliari was a 50-50 thing, despite racist chants against him.
Bonucci reportedly has again fallen in Real's radar, after they had dropped interest in him when he had returned to Juve in the summer. Don Balon say that Bonucci is seen as someone who can take the club's defense to the next level.
He could also act as a potential replacement for Raphael Varane who could well leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. Bonucci would cost a fee of about 60 million euros for Real, who will have no problems in affording the Italian.
It is also aimed at having a new leader for their defense and Bonucci is felt to be perfect for it.
Go to comments