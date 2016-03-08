From Spain: Real Madrid's plan to keep Juventus and Man Utd target

In fact, the Bianconeri are looking to find a future replacement for Chiellini and Bonucci, both of which aren't exactly getting any younger. Therefore, sporting director Paratici has set his sights on Real Madrid's Varane, who has been identified as the right profile for the team.

However, it seems that the Bernabeu side aren't willing to let their star go, at least not for now. According to AS, the club has already come up with a plan to reject any potential offers from Juventus, Bayern Munich and Man Utd for Varane.

Real Madrid are, according to the source, redying a renewal which would make the defender one of the best paid in the team. The new contract will see him earn €9m per year, a €3m pay rise.

In recent weeks, Raphaël Varane has been named as one of Juventus' defensive targets for the summer, looking to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.