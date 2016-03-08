From Spain: Real Madrid see Juve midfielder Pjanic as alternative to Pogba
01 June at 15:30According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper AS, Real Madrid are considering a move for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic; given Los Blancos are not able to sign their two top priorities, Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba. The Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United midfielders top Zinedine Zidane's wish list but now it appears as though Pjanic does too.
According to AS, Madrid are ready to offer Juventus €70m for Pjanic; if they are not first able to sign Pogba or Eriksen. However, Juve wants around €80-€100m for the player, who is also a target of Barcelona and Manchester City.
