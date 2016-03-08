From Spain: Real Madrid set to make Courtois offer
16 July at 13:15La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly set to make an offer of 35 million euros for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
The Belgian was handed the Golden accolade last night for his performances in the FIFA World Cup. He conceded only five times in the tournament and kept as many clean sheets as Hugo Lloris.
Marca report that with Courtois not extending his Chelsea contract, Real Madrid are set to make an offer of 35 million euros for the former Atletico Madrid man, despite being linked with Roma's Alisson.
