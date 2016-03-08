From Spain: Real Madrid snatch Manchester United and Roma target

Roma and Manchester United target Eder Militao has reportedly agreed terms over a potential move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Militao has become one of Portuguese football's most wanted talents because of his performances for Porto. There has been interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and even Roma.

Spanish outlet AS state that Militao has agreed personal terms over a move to Real Madrid in the summer and his destination is now certain, despite interest from elsewhere.

The Los Blancos are determined to trigger Militao's release clause of 50 million euros and the player too is keen on a move. It is said that even Jose Mourinho was keen on signing the player when he was at United.

The outlet are confident that Real Madrid is his next destination.

