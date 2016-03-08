From Spain: Real Madrid to offer James Rodriguez to Napoli for Fabian Ruiz
19 December at 18:40Real Madrid haven’t given up on Napoli star midfielder Fabian Ruiz and have come up with a new plan to tempt the Partenopei into giving up the Spaniard, according to a report from Spanish media outlet El Desmarque via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Los Blancos are considering offering Napoli 28-year-old Colombian forward James Rodriguez in exchange for Fabian Ruiz. Rodriguez has struggled for playing time so far this season, due to a medial collateral ligament injury.
Apollo Heyes
