From Spain: Real Madrid want Icardi to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Mauro Icardi to replace Cristiano Ronaldo who has just joined Juventus.



According to Marca, the Merengues are preparing an offer for the talented Argentinean striker whose € 110 million release clause expired exactly five days ago.



If Real Madrid want to sign the Inter striker, they’ll have to negotiate the player’s price-tag with Inter but the Nerazzurri seem not willing to sell their main striker and captain with just one month left before the beginning of the season.



Inter, however, have already signed Icardi’s compatriot Lautaro Martinez and previous reports in Italy claimed the former Racing ace could be a valuable replacement of Icardi, should ‘Maurito’ decide to leave the Meazza.



Cristiano Ronaldo may not be the only Real Madrid star to leave the Bernabeu in the summer as Karim Benzema is also being linked with a move away from Madrid.



The Merengues have several striking targets and will talk to Hazard’s entourage this coming Saturday.

