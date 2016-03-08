From Spain: Real Madrid want Kean!

05 April at 21:55
Reports from Spain say that Real Madrid are reportedly targeting a move to sign Juventus youngster Moise Kean.

The young Italian has made headlines recently for not just because of how he dealt with racist fans in Cagliari, but also how he has been playing recently. In the last six Serie A appearances, Kean has scored four times.

Ok Diario state that Real see Kean as a possible signing, if he doesn't sign a new Juve deal very soon. It is very likely that Juve end up selling the player in the summer, if he doesn't sign a new deal with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2020.
 

