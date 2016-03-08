From Spain: Real ready to let Milan’s target leave in January
10 December at 12:05Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are willing to let winger Brahim Diaz leave in the January transfer window.
The 20-year-old has not been able to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing season and has attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants AC Milan in the recent past.
As per the latest development, Real’s hierarachy are willing to let the former Manchester City player leave the club on loan in January in order to get first-team minutes under his belt.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments