From Spain: Real ready to let Milan’s target leave in January

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are willing to let winger Brahim Diaz leave in the January transfer window.The 20-year-old has not been able to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing season and has attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants AC Milan in the recent past. As per the latest development , Real’s hierarachy are willing to let the former Manchester City player leave the club on loan in January in order to get first-team minutes under his belt.