From Spain: Real rule out move for Juve’s target Pogba in January
24 December at 15:00Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have ruled a move for English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, as per Daily Mail.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer transfer window when he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.
Since then, Pogba has been linked with the likes of Real and Italian Serie A giants Juventus but none of them were able to meet United’s valuation of their prized asset.
As per the latest report, the Los Blancos’ hierarchy have decided to pull out of the race to sign the World Cup-winning midfielder in the January transfer window, largely due to the emergence Fede Valverde and the final piece in the jigsaw of the midfield under manager Zinedine Zidane.
The report stated that the Uruguay international’s series of impressive performances for the 13-time European champions have pleased the hierarchy of the club who are not desperate anymore to bring anyone to reinforce the midfield department before the summer of 2020.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments