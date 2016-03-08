From Spain: Real’s target rejects contract extension offer from PSG
11 December at 17:55French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Kylian Mbappe has rejected an offer of a contract extension from the club, as per Marca cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Mbappe has rejected PSG’s offer to extend his current contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2022.
