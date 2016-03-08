From Spain: Ronaldo calls James Rodriguez to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to bring his former teammate to Turin. According to Don Balon, the Juventus star is in touch with James Rodriguez, a player with whom he shared the locker room during his time at Real Madrid.



The loan of the Colombian at Bayern will expire at the end of the season and the hypothesis of a permanent deal seems more and more complicated. The midfielder would like to carve out another leading role with the Los Blancos but Juventus is also among the options for the future. The main sponsor is obviously CR7, who would welcome James at the Allianz Stadium.