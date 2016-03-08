From Spain: Ronaldo could leave Juventus in June
22 November at 14:30Almost two weeks have passed since the controversy that took place during Juventus's clash with Milan at Allianz Stadium, as Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted and subsequently left the stadium early. The striker responded with four goals for Portugal in the Euro qualifiers.
However, there are still worries in the Juve camp, as Ronaldo has trained individually since returning from international duty. He will most likely miss the trip to Bergamo tomorrow for the clash against Atalanta. In other words, he seems to be struggling with an injury after all.
From Spain, rumours are starting to spread on his future. According to El Chiringuito TV (via Calciomecato.com), who are usually well informed about the Portuguese star, CR7 could leave Juventus at the end of the season. In fact, should he fail to win the UCL, then it's very likely.
It remains to be seen what the situation will be like next summer. However, it's clear that the relationship between CR7 and the club hasn't been at its best lately.
