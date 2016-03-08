From Spain: Ronaldo to leave Juve in summer of 2020
30 December at 16:10Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave the club in the summer of 2020, as per Diario Gol cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Portuguese international is in the twilight of his career and has a contract with the Turin-based club till the summer of 2022.
However, as per the latest report, Ronaldo is eager to leave the Old Lady in the summer of 2020 and there are three clubs interested in acquiring his services including the likes of English Premier League outfit Manchester United, French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.
Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 from Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €117 million.
Since then, the 34-year-old has represented his current club in 64 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 40 goals along with providing 12 assists.
