From Spain: Ronaldo to leave Juve after the season; two clubs interested

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be at the centre of attention. Bagging four goals in two games for Portugal, the striker has regained his confidence after a slow start to the season at Juventus. However, what does the future hold for CR7?

According to reports from Don Balon , the Portuguese star could leave Juventus at the end of the season. In fact, two teams are interested in his services, namely Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. With the former, it would be a nice reunion at the end of his career.

Meanwhile, as IlBianconero.com reports , the 'case' with Maurizio Sarri (after the incident against Milan) has been resolved. Tomorrow, Ronaldo will meet the manager to clarify his position, most likely apologizing to him and the entire team.

Furthermore, as the report continues, he is expected to buy the team dinner ahead of the game against Atalanta, which takes place on Saturday afternoon.