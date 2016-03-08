According to the latest reports out of Spain , Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo is working to convince a former Bianconero to re-join the club, competing with Barcelona in the race.

In fact, Juventus have been linked with Man Utd's Paul Pogba several times this month, with the latter being unhappy with his current situation and relationship with Jose Mourinho.

Given that Barcelona are also interested in the World Cup winner, it will be a tough race between the sides for his signature. However, Ronaldo will try to convince Pogba, as his return would make the Bianconeri a strong force in the European competitions.



Spanish outlet Don Balon add that Barcelona, led by manager Ernesto Valverde and Leo Messi, have set their sights on the midfielder for the same reason as Juventus. With that said, the will of Pogba will be decisive.