From Spain, Ruiz closer moving to Real than Barcelona
07 November at 12:35Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s highly-rated midfielder Fabian Ruiz is closer moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid than their arch-rivals FC Barcelona, as per ESPN cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has been a real sensation ever since joining the Naples-based outfit in the summer of 2018 from La Liga club Real Betis for a reported fee of €30 million.
It has been reported in the recent past that Ruiz has been attracting interest from two of the biggest clubs in Spain, but as per the latest report, Real are currently leading the race to sign the versatile midfielder in the coming transfer windows.
The report further stated that Real are willing to offer Napoli €100 million—a fee which would surely tempt the hierarchy of the Italian club—in order to acquire the services of the 23-year-old.
Ruiz has represented Gli Azzurri in 31 league matches, where he has scored six goals.
