Maurizio Sarri is expected to take over at Chelsea,

The Spanish paper claims that the players at Stamford Bridge are expecting him to take over from Antonio Conte.

The Napoli Coach is not getting on well with president Aurelio de Laurentiis, and is respected for his very good football. He has led Napoli to three straight podium finishes in Serie A, and raced Juventus to May this season before two draws gifted the Old Lady her seventh-straight title.

Marca report that Sarri has spoken to Chelsea, and is also “in pole position” ahead of names like Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Max Allegri.

The Spanish outlet also claims that Napoli have already lined up a replacement for him: Carlo Ancelotti, also a former Chelsea Coach!

Incumbent Antonio Conte won the FA Cup on Saturday, but has long been linked with a move away because of friction with the club.

something that had already precipitated his departure from Juventus.