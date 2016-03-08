From Spain: Sergio Ramos is 'seriously considering' Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid captain Sergio is seriously considering an exit from the club this summer, a shocking report has revealed.

The Spaniard joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2005 for a fee of 27 million euros from Sevilla. Since then, he has appeared over 500 times for the Los Blancos and has won the UEFA Champions League and the La Liga four times each.

A report from El Chiringuito has made a shocking claim about Ramos, saying that the skipper is seriously considering a Santiago Bernabeu exit in the summer.

A poor season endured by the club has made him think about the exit and the campaign has made him think about a change of air and change of space.

The trigger, the report says, was the day Real lost to Ajax in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Ramos had a meeting with Florentino Perez after the loss and it convinced him about considering the departure.

 

