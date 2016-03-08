From Spain: Sergio Ramos to bid farewell to Real, Ronaldo wants him at Juve
24 May at 16:30Sergio Ramos is seriously considering saying goodbye to Real Madrid, after spending almost fifteen years of his career there: this is what is being reported in Spain, first revealed by the newspaper AS. In fact, the relationship with the club could push him away, and his future could be at Juventus.
The Spaniard's former teammate. Cristiano Ronaldo, wants him at Juventus: sporting director Paratici is looking for a central defender of absolute value to replace Barzagli, while giving support to Chiellini, Bonucci and the young guns.
The captain of Real Madrid is one of the profiles that the Bianconeri have studied. The difference seems to be that CR7 has now urged the management to make an effort to secure the defender, making use of the fact that Ramos' relationship with Real Madrid is wearing out. In the coming days, we will know more for sure.
