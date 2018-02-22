From Spain: Sevilla and Valencia consider loan bids for Barcelona defender
11 May at 19:20According to the latest reports in Spain, four La Liga clubs are interested in securing the services of Barcelona central defender Yerry Mina during this summer’s transfer window.
The 23-year-old Colombian has struggled to nail down a starting berth in Ernesto Valverde’s side since joining from Palmeiras in January, while Sevilla, Valencia, Celta Vigo and Villarreal are all said to be weighing up the possibility of signing him on a temporary basis ahead of next season.
BREAKING: 23-year old Barcelona center-back Yerry Mina will move to Liverpool next season. Barcelona and Liverpool have agreed a one year loan for the Colombian. [@ElChiringuitoTV] pic.twitter.com/T88GDFyUn4— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) May 11, 2018
Have Mundo Deportivo mentioned anything about Yerry Mina? They're apparently the outlet who are clued up on all things Barcelona according to @thomasmcilroy— Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) May 11, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments