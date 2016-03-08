From Spain: Sevilla continue to consider making move for Milan’s Suso
22 January at 16:35Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla are still considering about making a move for Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s winger Suso in the January transfer window, as per ElDesmarque cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after having a poor season on the field where he has been benched in the recent past by manager Stefano Pioli.
As per the latest report, Sevilla are considering making a move for Milan’s Suso or English Premier League giants Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri in the January transfer window as they are eager to strengthen their wingers department for the rest of the campaign.
The 26-year-old joined Milan in the summer of 2015 as a free-agent when his contract with Liverpool came to an end.
Since then, the left-footed winger has represented his current club in 153 matches in all competitions where he managed to score 24 goals and also provided 31 assists.
