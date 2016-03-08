From Spain: Sevilla interested in AC Milan striker Piatek
08 January at 16:15Spanish side Sevilla are monitoring the situation of AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish side are following the Polish striker closely, aware of his unstable future at the Rossoneri. The player is struggled to transfer his form from last season over to this one, disappointing both the Milan fans and the club’s management. Piatek has only scored four goals across 18 appearances so far this season, a far cry from his impressive numbers last season.
Piatek scored 30 goals and provided one assist in 42 appearances across all competitions last season for both Genoa and AC Milan. However, considering his expensive cost to the Milanese club as well as his poor performances in the first half of this season, the Rossoneri may be pushed to sell him this month. Sevilla are currently 4th in La Liga.
Apollo Heyes
