From Spain: Sevilla interested in signing Roma’s winger

16 December at 09:55
La Liga outfit Sevilla are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s winger Cengiz Under, as per reports in the Spanish media cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 22-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Italy and abroad.

As per the latest report, Sevilla have identified Under as a perfect fit to bolster their attacking unit and are looking to make a move for the player who currently has a contract with the Rome-based club till the summer of 2023.

