From Spain: Sevilla ready to pursue Juventus star
29 July at 17:10Mario Mandzukic is fresh off a successful season for Juventus and an impressive second-place finish at the World Cup with Croatia.
The Croatian’s strong play has garnered plenty of attention and, according to Don Balon, Sevilla are ready to pursue Mandzukic to bring him back to La Liga (he played for Atletico Madrid for one year before joining Juve in 2015. Juventus, however, is not willing to sell him at the moment as they plan to keep hold of the 32-year-old.
