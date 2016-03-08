Could former Real Madrid man Mariano

The latest reports indicate that FC Sevilla have found an agreement with Lyon in order to take him back to Spain.

The former Galacticos academy man was sold to Olympique Lyonnais last summer for €8 million, and started very well on his way to 18 Ligue 1 goals.

Though he slowed down towards the end of the season, things looked peachy for him… until his recent benchings by Coach Bruno Genesio, who prefers the more mobile Martin Terrier alongside Bertrand Traoré and ex-United flop Memphis Depay.

Cadena COPE claimed that a €40 million sum has been agreed with Sevilla, who have a reputation for taking players and boosting their profile before a massive sale.

It is believed that the sum has since lowered to €30m, and that Mariano is interested in returning to Spain, and is reported to have already reached an agreement with Sevilla themselves.