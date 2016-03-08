From Spain: Simeone will be the new Inter manager

Diego Simeone to Inter. It's not simply a rumor: the news comes from one of the most important and informed sources about transfer market in the Spanish press, Manuel Esteban 'Manolete', who wrote this on Twitter: "I hope Atletico will take the Setien option as an alternative option to Cholo when he will go to Inter".



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="es" dir="ltr">Se lo vuelvo a pedir a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Simeone?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Simeone</a>. Que junto a sus ayudante se repasen el vídeo de la lección de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Setien?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Setien</a> ante el <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bar%C3%A7a?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barça</a>. El <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Betis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Betis</a> lo bordó y espero que el <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Atl%C3%A9tico?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Atlético</a> tenga esta opción como alternativa al <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cholo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cholo</a> cuando se vaya al <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Inter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Inter</a>.</p>— Manolete (@AS_Manolete) <a href="https://twitter.com/AS_Manolete/status/1062039858447900672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">12 novembre 2018</a></blockquote>

Emanuele Giulianelli