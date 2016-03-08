From Spain: Simeone will be the new Inter manager

12 November at 20:00
Diego Simeone to Inter. It's not simply a rumor: the news comes from one of the most important and informed sources about transfer market in the Spanish press, Manuel Esteban 'Manolete', who wrote this on Twitter: "I hope Atletico will take the Setien option as an alternative option to Cholo when he will go to Inter".

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="es" dir="ltr">Se lo vuelvo a pedir a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Simeone?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Simeone</a>. Que junto a sus ayudante se repasen el vídeo de la lección de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Setien?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Setien</a> ante el <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bar%C3%A7a?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barça</a>. El <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Betis?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Betis</a> lo bordó y espero que el <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Atl%C3%A9tico?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Atlético</a> tenga esta opción como alternativa al <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cholo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cholo</a> cuando se vaya al <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Inter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Inter</a>.</p>&mdash; Manolete (@AS_Manolete) <a href="https://twitter.com/AS_Manolete/status/1062039858447900672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">12 novembre 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Emanuele Giulianelli

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.