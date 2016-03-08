From Spain: Spurs warned as new Real Madrid boss Lopetegui considers bid for €40m AC Milan star
22 July at 17:30AC Milan have undergone tremendous changes in recent days. They received welcome news as their UEFA ban was overturned, allowing them to compete in the Europe League next season afterall. However, the plans for their squad construction remain blurry as they may be forced to sell a top player or two to right the ship financially.
One of the possible names that could be on the move is playmaker Suso. Several clubs are interested in the 24-year-old, including English side Tottenham. In addition, there could be a new club after Suso and a massive one at that.
Real Madrid’s hypothesis for acquring Suso does not go away: according to rumors from Spain, the Milan playmaker remains one of the names followed by new manager Lopetegui.
Suso completed his youth development at Liverpool before breaking into the senior side in 2012. He stayed there until 2015 (with a loan move to Almeria in 2013-14), before making the move to Milan where he has played ever since.
Click here for more transfer stories from across Europe
Go to comments