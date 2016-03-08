From Spain: The referee calls the VAR but no one is there - video

Incredible from Spain. During the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid la liga game, the referee Manzano called the VAR for a dubious episode that occured. There was nothing wrong with this but the incredible thing is that there was no one in the video room! It was quite an incredible moment as played then continued on. Real Madrid won the game but this VAR moment was a big talking point. You can view a video on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.

