From Spain: The video that 'cancels' Ronaldo's second goal in Juve-Atletico

cristiano ronaldo, juve, esulta, pugno, spalle, 2018/19
15 March at 21:40
In the last few hours, a video has been circulating that supposedly highlights a significant mistake by the Goal-line Technology when Ronaldo scored Juventus' second goal against Atletico Madrid. 
 
In the video, which lasts about 2 minutes and 30 seconds, three main elements are analyzed: the goal line, the ball and the position of the ball at the time of Oblak's save. All of these elements are then explained and corrected, thus 'ruling out' Ronaldo's goal. What do you think, did GLT make the right call? Take a look below. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.