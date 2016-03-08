From Spain: The video that 'cancels' Ronaldo's second goal in Juve-Atletico

In the video, which lasts about 2 minutes and 30 seconds, three main elements are analyzed: the goal line, the ball and the position of the ball at the time of Oblak's save. All of these elements are then explained and corrected, thus 'ruling out' Ronaldo's goal. What do you think, did GLT make the right call? Take a look below.

In the last few hours, a video has been circulating that supposedly highlights a significant mistake by the Goal-line Technology when Ronaldo scored Juventus' second goal against Atletico Madrid.