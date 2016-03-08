From Spain: Theo Hernandez impressed by Milan project
25 June at 15:15According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez is impressed with the ambitious project ongoing at AC Milan, amid reports that the Rossoneri are keen on signing him.
On Sunday, Hernandez met with Milan director Paolo Maldini in Ibiza; the two discussing a potential move for the defender.
However, Milan will face competition from Bayern Munich for Hernandez's signature and this could make things difficult for the Rossoneri; the Bavarian side able to offer Hernandez Champions League football - something that Milan cannot.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments