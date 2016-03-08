From Spain: Theo Hernandez impressed by Milan project

25 June at 15:15
According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez is impressed with the ambitious project ongoing at AC Milan, amid reports that the Rossoneri are keen on signing him.

On Sunday, Hernandez met with Milan director Paolo Maldini in Ibiza; the two discussing a potential move for the defender.

However, Milan will face competition from Bayern Munich for Hernandez's signature and this could make things difficult for the Rossoneri; the Bavarian side able to offer Hernandez Champions League football - something that Milan cannot.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.