From Spain: Three-horse race for Ramos, Juve and Man United interested
25 May at 12:30Yesterday, Spanish media came with a shocking rumour that Sergio Ramos wants to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. The captain of the Los Blancos is reportedly concerned by the current climate at the Santiago Bernabeu and is pondering a move elsewhere after an overall disappointing season for the club.
According to reports from Spain, Juventus and Manchester United are the most serious contenders in the race to sign the centre-back, with Cristiano Ronaldo even already calling Ramos, if the reports are to be believed. Another alternative is a move to China, with a potentially very rich contract ready for the defender.
