From Spain: Three Italian clubs want Rakitic in January
31 October at 09:20Three clubs from the Italian Serie A are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window, as per Marca cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club in the upcoming transfer window after losing his spot in the playing XI with the arrival of Frankie De Jong from Dutch club Ajax for a reported fee of €75 million in the summer.
As per the latest report, three Italian clubs—Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus—are eager to acquire the services of Rakitic in the January transfer window.
The 31-year-old has been with the Blaugrana since the summer of 2014 when he joined them from league rivals Sevilla for a reported fee of €18 million.
Since then, Rakitic has represented the current Spanish champions in 176 league matches, scoring 24 goals.
