From Spain: Three La Liga clubs want Milan-owned midfielder

02 January at 19:15
As the January window has officially opened, the transfer rumours are piling up. For AC Milan, this is certainly of the case, looking to complete a mini-revolution this month between signings and sales. According to the latest reports, one of their outcasts could make a move.
 
Alen Halilovic, who was signed in the summer of 2018, is currently on loan at Dutch side Heerenveen. As reported by the Spanish outlet AS (via Calciomercato.com), the Croatian 23-year-old has attracted the interest of three clubs in the Spanish top tier.
 

