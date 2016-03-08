From Spain: Three La Liga clubs want Milan-owned midfielder

Alen Halilovic, who was signed in the summer of 2018, is currently on loan at Dutch side Heerenveen. As reported by the Spanish outlet AS ( via Calciomercato.com ), the Croatian 23-year-old has attracted the interest of three clubs in the Spanish top tier.

As the January window has officially opened, the transfer rumours are piling up. For AC Milan, this is certainly of the case, looking to complete a mini-revolution this month between signings and sales. According to the latest reports, one of their outcasts could make a move.