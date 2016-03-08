From Spain: tomorrow is the decisive day for future of Madrid star
15 August at 21:15A report which has gained some traction in recent weeks is the potential departure of Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. Hot off the back of a World Cup runners-up campaign with Croatia, in which he was awarded the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament, Modric is apparently unsettled at Madrid.
It is thought that he would like a new challenge, following Cristiano Ronaldo in making the jump from La Liga to Serie A. Inter Milan are interested, in a move that would be the icing on the cake after a fantastic transfer window so far for Spaletti’s team.
Manuel Esteban Manolete, renowned journalist from Spanish outlet AS, has revealed today that tomorrow will be decisive for Luka Modric’s future; writing that he may not play tonight in the UEFA Super Cup against Atletico Madrid. Manolete confirms that Inter are fighting for Modric and will fight till the end of the window as they attempt to sign him.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments