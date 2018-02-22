From Spain: Tuchel persuades Neymar to snub Real Madrid

Reports from Spanish daily AS suggest that Thomas Tuchel has convinced Neymar into staying at Paris Saint-Germain.



After Unai Emery left his post as the PSG manager around last week, Thomas Tuchel was announced as the club's boss a few days later. And it was obvious that the most pertinent issue that Tuchel would have to deal with would be the issue of Neymar, who has been linked with a move away from PSG only a season after his arrival from Barcelona last summer.



A report from AS suggests that Tuchel's arrival has reduced the chances of Neymar moving away from PSG.



It is said that Neymar has held talks with Tuchel and club president Nasser El-Khelaifi and has been convinced to stay at the club after rumors had linked him with a move away from the Parisiens.



Extensive assurances have been given by the club and the manager to Neymar and his father and they have guaranteed the player's stay at the club. Real Madrid have taken note of the situation and have stepped aside.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)