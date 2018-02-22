From Spain: unhappy Barcelona star gives Guardiola transfer hope

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is not happy anymore at Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Spain International reportedly wants a pay rise that the blaugrana are now willing to give him. The La Liga giants, in fact, have already planned to spend plenty of cash in the summer. The Nou Camp hierarchy is in talks with Antoine Griezmann and have already signed Brazilian starlet Arthur.



In addition to that the likes of Ousmane Dembélé and Philippe Coutinho have recently moved to Cataluña and Barcelona are also in talks to extend the contract of Samuel Umtiti.



In other terms, Barcelona do not have enough money in the bank to offer Busquets a contract extension or, at least, that’s not what the club want to do.



According to the reliable Spanish paper Busquets is unhappy of his contract situation at the Nou Camp and this situation could help either Manchester City or Psg.



Both clubs are interested in signing him and it is no secret how much Guardiola rates the Spain International who became one of the most talented midfielders in Europe under Guardiola.

