From Spain: Valencia eye move for former Juve’s right-back Cancelo in January
19 December at 09:20English Premier League giants Manchester City’s right-back Joao Cancelo is likely to be approached by the Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia in the January transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old is having a hard time adjusting to life in the Premier League since moving in the summer from Italian Serie A giants Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €65 million.
As per the latest report from Spain, Valencia are ready to provide Cancelo an escape route and are looking to make a move for the player in the mid-season transfer window as they look to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign where they are currently competing on three different fronts—La Liga, UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey.
The Portuguese international has already spent time at Valencia from 2015 to 2017 where he made as many as 91 appearances in all competition, scoring four goals along with providing nine assists.
