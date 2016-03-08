From Spain: Valencia’s striker rejects proposal from French club
05 December at 10:50Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia’s veteran striker Kevin Gameiro has rejected an offer of a move to French Ligue 1 outfit Nantes in the January transfer window, as per L’Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 32-year-old has just 19 months left on his current contract and it is looking unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
As per the latest report, the French international has rejected an offer from Nantes as he is looking to stay with the Spanish club at least till the summer of 2020.
