From Spain: Valencia set to close deal for PSG star
24 August at 13:30Valencia owner Peter Lim could close the club's deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Goncalo Guedes following the Mestalla based side's game against Barcelona at the weekend.
The Spanish press state that Lim is expected to travel to Spain to watch the Valencia v Barcelona game at the weekend and he could thrash out a deal for Guedes following the game.
Lim will draw the final lines on a possible deal in the coming few days.
