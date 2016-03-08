Valencia owner Peter Lim could close the club's deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Goncalo Guedes following the Mestalla based side's game against Barcelona at the weekend.The Spanish press state that Lim is expected to travel to Spain to watch the Valencia v Barcelona game at the weekend and he could thrash out a deal for Guedes following the game.Lim will draw the final lines on a possible deal in the coming few days.