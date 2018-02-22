From Spain: when Barcelona will sign Griezmann
17 May at 18:50Barcelona are ready to sign Antoine Griezmann. A few days ago Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that Juventus talks with Atletico collapsed also due to the strong interest of Barcelona.
Sport confirms the Blaugrana are in advanced talks to sign the French striker who scored a brace and was named as the MVP of yesterday’s Europa League final against Sevilla. The Catalan paper claims that chiefs of the La Liga giants will soon meet the player’s entourage to submit their contract offer.
Griezmann is open to move to Barcelona but the Blaugrana hope to reach a ‘friendly’ agreement with Atletico without being forced to pay the player’s release clause in one single shot.
Griezmann’s € 200 million release clause expires at the end of June. From the 1st of July the player’s clause will decreased to € 100 million and Barcelona will trigger it in case they fail to reach a compromise with the Colchoneros.
According to the Catalan paper, Griezmann’s Barcelona move is expected to be a done deal by the 1st of July.
