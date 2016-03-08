From Spain: Why Barcelona have given up Pogba chase
27 September at 22:30Reports from Spain suggest that Spanish giants Barcelona have given up the chase to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
Pogba's relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho has been documented-well enough as a training video encapsulating an arguement between the two went viral yesterday, adding smoke to the fire of Pogba's breakdown of relationship with Mourinho.
Mundo Deportivo state that Barca have given up Pogba's chase and while they were thinking of going back for him January, they will not follow up their summer bid for the Frenchman with another offer.
The main reason for that appears to be the fact that Pogba's wage demands are too big for Barcelona to accomodate, as the midfielder would want a wage of 12 million euros a season at the Nou Camp.
The Catalan side also won't be willing to shell out a fee in excess of 100 million euros for Pogba as they don't see him as the kind of player who is worth that money.
Despite that, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus remain on Pogba's trails.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
